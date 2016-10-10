NTMA to sell €1bn 10-year bonds this week

The National Treasury Management Agency plans to sell €1 billion of bonds on Thursday, bringing total long-term debt issuance this year to €7.5 billion.

The State’s debt agency will sell bonds that mature in 10 years, the NTMA said in a statement on Monday. The agency has targeted selling between €6 billion and €10 billion of long-term securities this year.

The market rate, or yield, on Ireland’s 10-year bonds, which fell to an all-time low of 0.31 per cent at the end of September, have since surged to 0.51 per cent, their highest level in almost a month, as investors fret about the impact of Brexit. Yield’s on the State’s benchmark bonds peaked above 14 per cent in July 2011.

While most of the market’s attention post-Brexit has been focused on foreign exchange activity, with sterling currently trading at five-year lows against the euro, at 90p, Ryan McGrath, head of fixed income strategy at Cantor Fitzgerald in Dublin, said there is a threat of contagion spreading to bond markets.

“Is sterling the canary in the coal mine? We, like most others, were surprised by the bond market reaction since the Brexit referndum,” said Mr McGrath.