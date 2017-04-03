NTMA to hold bond auction next week

The State’s debt agency said on Monday that it plans to hold a bond auctions next week and in June.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has already raised €6.5 billion from bond sales so far in 2017, out of a full-year target of between €9 billion and €13 billion. The upcoming bond sales will be held on April 12th and June 8th.

The NTMA also plans to hold an auction for short-term debt, known as Treasury Bills, on June 15.