NTMA to hold bond auction next week
State’s debt agency to carry out two bond auctions, one Treasury Bills sale this quarter
The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has already raised €6.5 billion from bond sales so far in 2017, out of a full-year target of between €9 billion and €13 billion. (Photograph: Cyril Byrne / THE IRISH TIMES)
The State’s debt agency said on Monday that it plans to hold a bond auctions next week and in June.
The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has already raised €6.5 billion from bond sales so far in 2017, out of a full-year target of between €9 billion and €13 billion. The upcoming bond sales will be held on April 12th and June 8th.
The NTMA also plans to hold an auction for short-term debt, known as Treasury Bills, on June 15.