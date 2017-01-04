NTMA launches 20-year bond at initial 1.75% interest rate

The National Treasury Management Agency launched the sale of its first 20-year bond through a syndicate of banks and securities firms on Wednesday, with initial indications suggesting it will be priced to carry an interest rate of about 1.75 per cent.

Market sources said on Tuesday that the State’s debt agency plans to raise between €2 billion and €3 billion from the sale, though it often beats its initial target. The NTMA aims to raise between €9 billion and €13 billion through bond sales this year.

Meanwhile, new data from the European Central Bank showed the value of Irish Government bonds bought under the institution’s €2.3 trillion quantitative easing programme fell by a third last month to €648 million compared to November and the monthly average between April and November.

The decline comes after the ECB governing council failed in its early December meeting to ease a restriction that it can buy no more than 33 per cent of eligible bonds from a single state and 33 per cent of any individual bond in issue.

Market sources said at the time that the headroom for additional purchases was tight, , as the ECB and euro zone central banks held more than €31 billion of Irish Government bonds. This week’s bond sale will go some way towards easing the limitation.