Markets rally in sharp turnaround from Trump shock

Asian shares rallied on Thursday and the dollar firmed in a remarkable snapback from the shock of Republican Donald Trump’s presidential victory, though the speed of the reversal left some market watchers scratching their heads.

Spreadbetters expected the upsurge in equities to continue in Europe, forecasting a significantly higher open for Britain’s FTSE, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounced 2 percent after slumping 2.4 per cent on Wednesday as global markets plunged on signs that Trump was sweeping to power.

The Nikkei emerged even stronger, jumping 7 per cent at one point after sinking 5 per cent on Wednesday.

Despite the initial sharp recoil in global markets, US investors opted to focus instead on Trump’s key policy priorities, which include generous tax cuts and higher infrastructure and defence spending, along with deregulation for banks.

“Investors are puzzled with their emotional investment decisions. They were risk averse yesterday, then after seeing that Americans were optimistic and chasing the market higher, they wasted no time reversing their positions,” said Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.

“Some of the investors must be thinking that they shouldn’t have sold after all.”

Australian stocks soared 3.3 per cent in the largest daily gain since late 2011 and Shanghai rose 1.3 per cent.

“An astonishing turnaround in risk appetite pushed equities and Treasury yields higher,” said Imre Speizer, an economist at Westpac.

“Markets appeared to reassess the economic outlook under Trump, towards one of higher growth and higher inflation.”

He noted that a key market barometer of 10-year inflation expectations had jumped to a 16-month peak of 1.87 per cent.

Amid expectations of higher spending and inflation under Trump, yields on US Treasury 10-year notes reversed an initial plunge to 1.716 per cent and bolted to 2.09 per cent overnight, the highest since January.

The net rise of 21 basis points was the largest daily increase since July 2013.

The dollar carved out a staggering range, rebounding along with the surge in US yields from as low as 101.19 yen all the way to 105.96 early on Thursday. It last stood at 105.55.

Helping boost the dollar, investors again revised the outlook for US interest rates in the wake of Trump’s victory, with the probability of a December rate hike by the Federal Reserve going from as low as 30 per cent to as high as 80 per cent.

The dollar index against major currencies recovered from a trough of 95.885 plumbed on Wednesday to around 98.556.

Having stretched as high as $1.1300 in the early panic over Trump’s win, the euro then slumped all the way to $1.0906 overnight - a move of roughly four cents.

The longer-term outlook for the dollar’s weakening peers remained unclear, however.

“We expect a Trump Treasury to elevate the importance of the bilateral trade surplus with the US in identifying currency manipulators and intensify pressure on trade partners to allow currencies to appreciate,” Tim Condon, an Singapore-based economist at ING, said in a report.

Meanwhile the action was no less noteworthy on Wall Street, where the Dow jumped 1.4 per cent and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both added 1.11 per cent. Trading volume was the highest since June, when Britain voted to abandon the European Union.

The CBOE Volatility index, a gauge of investor anxiety, fell 23 per cent and was on track for its biggest daily drop since late June.

S&P futures edged up 0.3 per cent on Thursday.

Reuters