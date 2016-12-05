Italian banks sway as vote casts doubt on Monte rescue plan

Shares in Italian banks swayed wildly on Monday as the country was thrown into a political crisis after voters rejected a constitutional referendum, which will hamper efforts by lenders to raise money in the markets to help absorb high levels of bad loans.

Italy’s third largest lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, and its financial advisers, JP Morgan and Mediobanca, are reportedly preparing to meet during the day to decide whether to pull a plan for a €5 billion to rescue the ailing lender.

Shares in the bank plummeted 7.5 per cent in early trading, before rallying and gaining as much as 2 per cent. At 9.24am, the stock was up 0.7 per cent.

As many as seven other Italian banks, who need to raise billions of euros as the sector grapples with €360 billion of bad debts, also face trouble raising capital after Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi said he will resign as his efforts to streamline government in a referendum on Sunday was rejected. “Recapitalisation pans for Italian banks will become more difficult given the strong ‘No’ and pending political paralysis,” Christoph Rieger, head of fixed-rate strategy at Commerzbank, said. “Most likely, banks will be given more time in order to avoid a bail-in of [subordinated] debt, which is largely held by retail [investors] .”

Shares in Monte dei Paschi had already fallen by 83 per cent in 2016, before Italians took to polls on Sunday to vote by 60 per cent to 40 per cent to reject the referendum.

The world’s oldest bank had received a boost last week when owners of more than €1 billion of junior bonds in the company agreed to swap the notes for shares, reducing the amount it would need to raise in the market.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said that the Italian plebiscite will, at the very least, alter the terms at which foreign investors would demand to help shore up Italian banks.

Italy’s largest bank Unicredit, which is also considering a share sale, fell as muhc as 5.8 per cent in Milan.

The wider Italian stock market index, the FTSE MIB, fell as much as 2.1 per cent, but was up 1 per cent as of 9.23am.