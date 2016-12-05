Italian banks plunge as vote casts doubt on Monte dei Paschi plan

Shares in Italian banks plunged in early trading in Milan on Monday as the country was thrown into a political crisis after voters rejected constitutional referendum, which will hamper efforts by lenders to raise money in the markets to help absorb high levels of bad loans.

Italy’s third largest lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena and its financial advisers, JP Morgan and Mediobanca, are reportedly preparing to meet early in the day to decide whether to pull a plan for a €5 billion to rescue the ailing lender.

Shares in the bank plummeted 7.5 per cent in early trading.

As many as seven other Italian banks, who need to raise billions of euros as the sector grapples with €360 billion of bad debts, also face trouble raising capital.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi had already fallen by 83 per cent in 2016, before Italians took to polls on Sunday to vote by 60 per cent to 40 per cent to reject Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi’s efforts to streamline government in a referendum. Mr Renzi’s decision following the defeat to quit has rattled confidence in the financial markets and cast major doubts on the ability of Italian banks to raise money.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said that the result will, at the very least, alter the terms at which foreign investors would demand to help shore up Italian banks.

Unicredit, Italy’s largest bank, saw its shares fall by 5.5 per cent within minutes of trading getting underway in Europe.

The wider Italian stock market index, the FTSE MIB, fell as much as 2.1 per cent.