Italian bank rescue helps drive Europe higher

The Iseq rose on Thursday, largely driven by an increase in Aryzta, while London’s Ftse flirted with a record high and Wall Street trimmed upwards early in the day. In Europe, the news that Europe had backed a bailout for Italy’s oldest bank helped drive Italy’s Ftse Mib higher and allowed Europe Stoxx 600 index to close the day higher.

Dublin

Ireland’s benchmark index closed up 1.59 per cent on the day, driven by Swiss-Irish bakery Aryzta making a comeback on the previous day. That stock up 6.3 per cent after the stock regained losses from Wednesday, when it was relegated from the MSCI EMEA small cap index.

Hibernia Reit was unchanged on the day despite relatively strong volume being traded on the stock. On Thursday morning, Davy stockbroker described the company as “one of the fastest growing Reits in the world” and upgraded its forecast.

Despite no move in Hibernia, Green Reit edged higher by 1.94 per cent. According to analysts it had been underperforming its peers of late.

After reporting strong earnings earlier in the week, Ryanair is still trading higher. It pushed up by 1.8 per cent in Ireland by the close of business.

Another stock that saw large volumes traded on Thursday was Datalex. It pushed higher by 2.9 per cent. Last week the company said that it expected to deliver earnings growth of up to 20 per cent.

London

Britain’s major share index climbed on Thursday, flirting with its record high level but underperforming European peers, while Inmarsat rose on merger speculation.

The Ftse 100 was up 0.3 per cent, with consumer staples and industrials stocks providing the top boosts.

Private equity firm 3I Group rose 3.2 per cent after Barclays raised its price target on the stock, saying a trading update from Action management was reassuring and the group was confident on cash generation.

Mediclinic however sank 3.4 per cent, the top FTSE faller, after both Credit Suisse and Bank of America Merrill Lynch cut their rating on the private health-care provider.

Online car retailer Auto Trader hit a record high after Barclays upgraded the stock to “overweight.” Its shares were up 4.5 per cent.

Europe

European shares inched up on Thursday, with blue chips in Milan taking the lead after better than expected Italian economic growth helped markets shrug off political worries.

Italy’s economy grew 0.4 per cent in the first quarter thanks to firm domestic demand, the statistics bureau said, sharply raising a preliminary estimate and improving prospects for the year.

Italian banks rose 1.2 per cent, having been among the hardest hit by this week’s drop. UniCredit rose 0.6 per cent after HSBC raised its target on the stock on optimism about the heavyweight lender’s restructuring plan.

This contrasted with the mood in Spain, where Banco Popular plunged 17.7 per cent after a European watchdog warned EU officials the Spanish bank may need to be wound down if it fails to find a buyer.

Praise heaped on Nokia by analysts boosted the phone company and helped push France’s CAC 40 up 0.8 per cent. Nokia shares rose 3.2 per cent, adding to their gains since last week’s resolution of a long-running patent dispute with Apple.

New York

US stocks trimmed gains but remained higher on Thursday as investors turned their focus to the monthly employment data on Friday, after better-than-expected private sector hiring pointed to strength in the labour market.

Deere’s shares were up after the farm and construction major said it would buy privately held German road construction company Wirtgen Group for $5.2 billion, including debt.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise fell after the company reported a steep fall in its quarterly revenue.

Palo Alto Networks jumped to a more than four-month high after the cybersecurity company’s forecast topped expectations.

-(Additional reporting: Reuters)