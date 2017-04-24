Iseq soars to nine-year high as investors cheer French vote

Irish shares soared to levels not seen since before the 2008 financial crisis as European equities and the value of the euro jumped after a centrist candidate won the first round of the French presidential election, reducing the risk of an anti-establishment shock in the final round.

The Iseq index surged as much as 2.7 per cent to 6,921.65 points in afternoon trading on Monday to breach a previous post-crisis high of 6,886 reached in December 2015.

France’s CAC 40 rose 4.5 per cent, the FTSE 100 advanced 1.9 per cent in London, and the pan-European Stoxx 600 index gained 2.1 per cent.

The euro was up 1.2 per cent at $1.0859 after rising to as high as $1.0940 in Asian trading, its highest since November 10th.

French independent centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron, a pro-EU ex-banker and former economy minister, emerged as the leader of the first round of voting and qualified for a May 7th runoff alongside the second-place finisher, far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

His victory makes him the frontrunner in next month’s election, and marked a huge defeat for the two centre-right and centre-left groupings that have dominated French politics for 60 years.

“Polls give [Macron] nearly two-thirds of the electorate in a run-off with Le Pen, while the defeated establishment parties have now rowed in behind his campaign,” said David McNamara, an economist with Davy. “If the polls are to be believed, Macron’s victory will be by a large margin of 64 per cent to 36 per cent.”

The euro rose 1.2 per cent to 84.79p sterling, having risen above 85p at one stage. This compares to a close of 83.8p on Friday after sterling gained last week following the announcement of a UK general election.

Huge sigh of relief

Jake Trask, a currencies analyst in London with foreign exchange firm OFX, said: “With Macron now looking like a shoe-in for the presidency, markets have breathed a huge sigh of relief and rallied higher as the chances of Le Pen being able to enact her plan to lead France out of the euro evaporate.”

Short-covering on election relief lifted the single currency and triggered stop-loss orders, market participants said, though the dust settled as the euro came off its early highs.

As the market braced for the election, net short positioning on the euro in the week ended April 18th increased to its largest since mid-March, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data on Friday.

The French vote and the euro’s rise come ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday, at which the central bank’s ultra-easy stance is set to remain unchanged.

The market interest rate, or yield, on French 10-year government bonds fell by 0.1 percentage points to 0.834 per cent. – Additional reporting: Reuters