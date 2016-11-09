Iseq-listed companies set to benefit from Trump victory

As global markets baulk at the election of Donald Trump as the next US president, Ireland’s largest publicly-quoted company CRH can only see dollar bills, according to analysts.

“We believe that CRH will be one of the biggest winners of resident Trump’s infrastructure policies,” said David Holohan, chief investment officer at Merrion Capital in Dublin, noting that the president-election explicitly stated in his acceptance speech on Wednesday that he will invest in infrastructure, particularly highways.

“CRH has the largest exposure in the [US]building materials sector to highway spending and will be a key beneficiary of an increased focus being placed on improving bridges and highways.”

CRH generates 60 per cent of its profits in the US, of which 60 per cent is directly exposed to infrastructure, according to Davy analyst Robert Gallagher. While the Irish group has highlighted it will profit from a five-year $305 billion US roads spending programme, known as the FAST Act that was passed last year, Mr Trump has talked in terms of spending trillions of dollars on US highways and bridges.

“While talk is cheap and funding a major question mark, we believe that post-election talk of an infrastructure stimulus will now gain more traction,” said Mr Gallagher.

Shares in CRH rose 2.3 per cent in early trading on Wednesday, to €30.48, serving to cushion the Iseq, which was down just 0.5 per cent, as other markets internationally slumped.

Kingspan, the maker of insulation boards and raised access flooring, also stands to benefit from increased construction spending in the non-residential sector “should there be a halo effect from the increased infrastructure spending,” said Holohan.

Elsewhere, while food groups Glanbia and Glanbia have significant operations in the US, Holohan doesn’t see any direct impact on them as a result of the election, other than currency translation effect brought on by moves in the dollar against the euro.

However, paper packaging giant Smurfit Kappa is likely to be hit on two fronts. Firstly, the results of its Mexican operations will be impacted initially by foreign exchange rates, given the peso’s slump on Wednesday against the US currency amid fears that Mr Trump will build a wall on the border between both countries and renegotiate a North American trade agreement.

Secondly, Smurfit Kappa chief executive Tony Smurfit told The Irish Times earlier this month that while his company is keen to acquire more assets in the US, this is likely to be put on ice in the event of a Mr Trump victory, given his protectionist outlook.

Meanwhile, should international markets remain volatile for the foreseeable future, it may impact a number of initial public offerings of Irish companies that have been flagged.

The Government has indicated it may float AIB next year as it seeks to recover more of the bank’s €20.8 billion bailout, while Dublin financier Paul Coulson intends to list his glass and metal containers group Ardagh in New York in the first half of 2017.

Further out, renewable energy entrepreneur Eddie O’Connor plans to IPO his Mainstream Renewable Energy in New York in 2018, while phone groups Eir and Denis O’Brien’s Digicel, which have both pulled flotations in recent years, have indicated they plan to try again in the medium term.