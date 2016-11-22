Iseq hits post-Brexit peak as Trumponomics lifts global shares

The Iseq index in Dublin rose in early trading on Tuesday to reach its highest levels since Brexit, as financial stocks among the strong points as US presidential-elect Donald Trump’s stimulus policies continued to buoy shares globally.

The Irish benchmark index rose as much as 1.16 per cent to 6,331.04, its highest level since UK voters decided in June to quit the European Union. However, the Iseq remains 40 points off its pre-Brexit level.

In Dublin, insurer FBD added 4.4 per cent and Bank of Ireland gained 2.8 per cent on growing optimism that Mr Trump’s economic policies - what’s become known as Trumponomics - will lift inflation, interest rates and bond yields. In other European markets, energy and mining stocks were in demand as oil prices advanced on talk Opec will agree to cut output next week.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 Index gained 0.7 per cent in early trading. Asian stock markets also gained overnight after all four major US equity benchmarks climbed to record highs for the first time since 1999.

“There’s so many things that are contributing at the moment, the optimism around Trumponomics, and the fiscal stimulus that we have been asking for for years now,” said James Woods, a Sydney-based investment analyst at Rivkin Securities.

“That is absolutely helping and also the US earnings growth for the third quarter that beat the earnings recession. The US economy is doing well and it’s a good sign for everyone else for the global economy.”

Mr Trump issued a video overnight outlining his policy plans for his first 100 days in office, promising to issue a note of intent to pull out of a trade deal involving 12 countries in the Pacific Rim. He also said he would cancel restrictions on producing energy in the US, particularly oil and “clean coal”, which would create “many millions of high-paying jobs”.

(Additional reporting: Bloomberg.)