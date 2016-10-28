Irish bonds fall to post-Brexit lows amid global sell-off

The State’s 10-year bonds fell to levels not seen since the days after the UK referendum on EU membership, amid a sell-off in bonds internationally as investors speculate that central bank action to shore up the world economy is nearing a peak.

The fall in the Irish benchmark bonds has pushed the yield, or market interest rate, on the securities up to 0.656 per cent on Friday morning - a level not seen since late June. The rate has more than doubled since the end of September.

Signs of improvement in the global economy are spurring speculation that central banks will abandon ultra-easy monetary policies. The probability of a US Federal Reserve rate hike this year climbed 5 percentage point this week to 73 per cent in the futures market and US economic growth is forecast to have quickened in the third quarter.

The UK reported a faster-than-expected expansion on Thursday, virtually killing off bets that the Bank of England will lower borrowing costs in the coming year and Japan’s central bank chief warned that longer-term bond yields may rise.

“We are seeing a shift, with global central banks unlikely to provide additional stimulus and that’s driving bond yields higher and is strengthening the U.S. dollar,” said Niv Dagan, the Melbourne-based executive director at Peak Asset Management. “We’ve had plenty of cautious outlook statements from companies, and investors are adding a bit more defensive exposure in their portfolios and taking some profits off the table.”

The yield on 10-year US Treasuries increased by one basis point to 1.86 per cent in morning trading in London, taking this month’s advance to 0.27 per centage points. Rates on similar-maturity bonds in Australia and New Zealand climbed six basis points, while rates in Germany and France rose one basis point.