Irish bond yields rise as European Central Bank plans to ease stimulus

Irish and other euro zone bonds fell in early afternoon trade yesterday, sending their market interest rates higher as the European Central Bank said it would start to cut back on its monthly purchases of bonds under its massive stimulus programme from April.

The rate, or yield, on Ireland’s benchmark 10-year bonds jumped above 0.93 per cent following the ECB statement from 0.857 per cent. The yield on 10-year Italian bonds rose to 2.03 per cent from 1.96 per cent.

The ECB decided to extend its bond-buying programme, known as quantitative easing, by nine months to the end of December, against expectations for it to be lengthened by six months. It will, however, also cut monthly bond purchases from April to €60 billion from a current rate of €80 billion.

The ECB also signalled it would “change some of the parameters” of its bond-buying programme, to be announced on Thursday afternoon. As things stand, the ECB may run out of room to buy Irish Government bonds within weeks under its massive €1.7 trillion quantitative easing programme if its president, Mario Draghi, does not move on Thursday to ease the terms of the plan.

Cantor Fitzgerald’s head of fixed income strategy in Dublin, Ryan McGrath, has estimated that the ECB, Irish Central Bank and other euro-zone monetary authorities currently hold about €31.34 billion of eligible Irish bonds under the quantitative easing plan. That equates to 97.5 per cent of the maximum amount the ECB can buy, based on strict conditions attached to the programme.

On that basis, the ECB only has room to buy as little as a further €790 million in Irish bonds this month, just 80 per cent of the amount of the State’s securities it purchased in November.

Currently, the ECB is restricted to buying no more than 33 per cent of eligible bonds from a single state and 33 per cent of any single bond in issue. The figure falls to 25 per cent for bonds sold under new rules in January 2013 that allow a majority of investors to agree a debt restructuring if a state finds itself in financial trouble which is forced upon all holders of the bonds.