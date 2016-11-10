Irish and euro bond yields jump on Trump inflation train

Euro zone bond yields, including Ireland’s, have hit multi-month highs, rising in the slipstream of the biggest surge in US yields seen in years as investors bet Donald Trump’s protectionist trade policies and fiscal spending would boost inflation.

The yield on Ireland’s 10-year note, which fell to an all-time low of 0.31 per cent at the end of September, rose to 0.75 per cent, its highest level since June while German and French government bond yields rose to their highest levels in six-months.

Overnight US yields bounced back from the initial shock of Trump’s victory to hit 10-month highs. It marked the biggest jump in 30-year yields seen since August 2011 as long-term inflation gauges rose to 16-month highs.

While it is still uncertain how Trump’s policies will impact the US economy, let alone Europe’s, markets appear to remain confident that the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates and are focused on whether the European Central Bank will soon scale back its ultra-easy monetary stance.

“There is a shift in fiscal policy in the US and what that means is more uncertainty in the long-term for fixed income,” Mizuho strategist Antoine Bouvet.

“In Europe, the market reaction has been muted so there is no reason for the ECB to change course, and the risk of tapering will remain at the centre of attention.”

ECB rate setters said on Wednesday they were prepared to respond to any economic shock from Trump’s election.

Any weakening in the United States, the world’s largest economy and Europe’s top trading partner, is bad news for the ECB, which is trying to support the euro zone’s recovery with sub-zero interest rates, bond buying and cheap loans to banks.

The ECB will decide on the future shape and duration of its bond-buying programme in December. It is almost certain to extend purchases beyond its current March deadline, although there is uncertainty of whether it may reduce or ‘taper’ the monthly pace.

Meanwhile, money markets are pricing in around a 70 per cent chance of the Fed raising rates in December for just the second time this decade, similar to expectations before the vote, according to CME’s FedWatch.

Yields on 10-year German bonds - the euro zone benchmark - struck their highest levels since early May, up 6 basis points at 0.23 per cent. Thirty-year yields also rose near six-month highs in early trades and were up 9 bps at 0.88 per cent early on.

French equivalents hit also hit six-month highs, up as much as 7 bps at 0.58 per cent, while Spain’s rose 5 bps to hit 1.32 per cent, levels last seen in June.

Earlier, US 30-year yields gained nearly 25 basis points in their largest daily jump since August 2011, while 10-year yields climbed 21 bps to their highest level since January, and their biggest increase in more than three years.

A key market measure of long-term inflation in the US - the five-year, five-year forward - rose to 2.38 percent, its highest since July 2015. The European equivalent rose to 1.47 per cent, nearing on a five-month high of 1.4840 per cent struck in late October.

The rise in yields came after a poorly received US 10-year auction on Wednesday, which has the lowest bid-to-cover since March 2009. Analysts said bond markets were also showing nerves over how an auction of 30-year US bonds on Thursday would fare.