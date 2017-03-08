Investors hold ahead of Fed meeting as stocks retreat

Investors were in a holding pattern ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting in which policy makers are widely expected to raise interest rates, with global stocks directionless after retreating from a record high.

Stocks in Europe fluctuated after four days of losses, with the Stoxx Europe 600 little changed at 8.31am in London.

Asian stocks fell amid lower trading volume, with the MSCI Asia Pacific Index falling 0.1 per cent. The Topix retreated even as data showed Japan’s economy expanded more than initially reported in the fourth quarter, with the index dropping 0.3 per cent and retreating for the third time in four days.

Chinese shares traded in Hong Kong increased 0.5 per cent, while the Hang Seng index added 0.4 per cent, as a report showed imports surged on seasonal factors.

The British pound slid before the chancellor of the exchequer delivers his spring budget. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes climbed for an eighth session. Crude fell below $53 a barrel.

Trepidation is setting in after one of the steepest post-election rallies in history drove the value of global equities towards $71 trillion amid optimism Donald Trump can spur growth with huge spending projects and lower taxes. That pushed valuations on the MSCI All Country World Index to the highest since 2015, approaching the most expensive ever.

Data from Tokyo showed Japan’s economy has expanded for four consecutive quarters, the longest run in more than three years. But the growth has been modest and mostly driven by exports, while private consumption at home remains soft. China’s imports jumped 44.7 per cent while exports rose 4.2 per cent in February in yuan terms, though the results were skewed because of the timing of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

Expectations for swings in prices of bonds, currencies and stocks are all falling. Ever since Donald Trump gave his speech to a joint session of Congress last week and Fed officials including New York Fed president William Dudley ramped up odds of an interest-rate hike this month, volatility metrics across the board have plunged.

Contracts on the SandP 500 slipped 0.1 per cent. The benchmark index lost 0.3 per cent on Tuesday, completing the first back-to-back declines since January. Health-care shares declined after Republicans released details of a replacement for Obamacare and the president tweeted about lowering drug costs for Americans.

Bloomberg