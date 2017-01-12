Healthcare stocks weigh down markets after Trump comments

European shares fell on Thursday, weighed down by healthcare stocks after US president-elect Donald Trump targeted pharmaceuticals’ drug pricing in a press conference. Europe’s healthcare sector index dropped 2.2 per cent, the biggest sectoral faller, and headed for its biggest loss since November. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.5 per cent.

Mr Trump on Wednesday commented on the need for competitive drug pricing, saying pharmaceutical companies were “getting away with murder” by charging high drug prices.

“The healthcare companies in Europe are quite interconnected with the US so Trump’s comments bode badly for the sector,” said Jasper Lawler, senior market analyst at London Capital Group. Biotechnology was a top gainer in the last bull rally so traditional market rotation dictates it should not lead the Trump rally in any case, Mr Lawler said.

“A hostile policy [on healthcare] just adds extra pressure.”

Pharmaceuticals companies Novo Nordisk, Inmarsat and BTG were the top Stoxx fallers, with Novo smarting from a US class action lawsuit, down 5.3 per cent.



The Iseq is trading less than half a percentage point higher, while the FTSE in London began to edge off record highs despite a flurry of strong Christmas trading updates from British retailers.

Positive holiday earnings reports from UK retailers including Marks & Spencer and Tesco did little to boost the blue chip index, which was taking a hit on the back of a rising pound.

Sterling rose 0.5 per cent against the US dollar to $1.227 and was flat against the euro at €1.154. The euro was 0.7 per cent stronger against the dollar at $1.0656.

The dollar extended its decline after Mr Trump’s press conference failed to deliver further details on US economic plans.

Rabobank rates strategist Richard McGuire said: “When it came to details of potential fiscal stimulus (or) tax cuts — or indeed protectionist policies or the lack thereof — the market was to be disappointed.”

US stock index futures fell in advance of US markets opening.

- (PA/Reuters/Bloomberg)