Goodbody voted Ireland’s top broker in Thomson Reuters survey

Stockbroking firm Goodbody has been voted Ireland’s top broker in the annual Thomson Reuters Extel 2017 Survey. The firm has taken the number one spot in three of the past four years.

“This pan-European survey is considered the leading benchmark for excellence in investment banking and is one of the most extensive assessments of the sell-side in Europe,” said Goodbody managing director Roy Barrett.

Goodbody also emerged victorious in several categories in the survey, which reflects the views of 11,500 voters. Robert Eason, its head of equity research, was voted number one research analyst, while Monika Orlowska topped the equity sales category.