Global stocks set to close tumultuous year with big gain

Global stocks were set to close a tumultuous year with the biggest gain since 2013, even as Japanese equities had their first annual decline in five years. The euro spiked higher as the dollar rally continued to fizzle and oil advanced in thin end-of-year trading.

The MSCI All-Country World Index was little changed, though set for 5.7 percent advance for the year. Japan’s benchmark Topix index capped its first yearly decline since 2011, despite a second-half rally, while Hong Kong shares turned positive for 2016.

Oil was set for its first annual climb in three years. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index shifted lower after reaching the highest level in more than a decade earlier this week.

Trading has been thin across the globe during the last week of the year, with volumes in crude oil, equities and currencies all below average. Investors may be reallocating money as they assess asset moves in the wake of the US election that took the dollar to multi-year highs, sent Treasuries tumbling and spurred a rally in American equities.

“The markets are closing 2016 on a hopeful note,” said Koon Chow, a strategist at Union Bancaire Privee in London. “At the same time, the markets are preparing themselves for the prospects of higher US rates, which means the divergence in performance between pro-growth assets and super safe-haven assets is likely to intensify.”

The year for financial assets started on a sour note from the first day of trading, with the MSCI World gauge tumbling 2 per cent. China-fueled turmoil sent stock markets from Tokyo to India into bear markets in the first two months of 2016. Oil reached a 13-year low while the dollar slid to its weakest level in a year. The second half of the year surprised many analysts, as financial markets powered past the Brexit shock while Donald Trump’s presidential victory provided an unexpected boost.

“Managing 2017 event risks will be as difficult as they were this year,” said Chow. “But the asset performances of this year should remind people that as long as we have some improvement in global growth, it still makes sense to reach out on the risk spectrum.”

The euro rallied as much as 1.6 per cent before paring its advance to 0.5 per cent and trading at $1.0537 earlier in London.

Bloomberg