Global shares fall amid growing US presidential election jitters

European shares fell for an eighth consecutive day, following a global sell-off amid growing investor anxiety as polls indicated that the race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump for the White House has tightened.

The US presidential election is heightening volatility and tension in a market already suffering from scepticism about the economic recovery and concern about future central bank policies.

As expected, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged in its last policy decision before the election, but signalled it could increase rates in December.

Dublin

The Iseq bucked the negative trend across Europe, thanks to strong gains for stocks reporting earnings. The Dublin market closed up 0.7 per cent, helped by a 0.6 per cent lift for Ryanair, the second biggest stock on the index, and climbs of at least 5 per cent for Kerry, Glanbia and Smurfit Kappa.

Food group Kerry advanced 5 per cent to €68.85, after it said it had recorded “sustained volume growth” in the first nine months of the year despite the uncertainty triggered by Brexit and current weakness in global markets.

Investors also liked what they heard from cheesemaker Glanbia, which climbed 7 per cent to €15.01 after the group reiterated its full-year forecasts. Heading into its quarterly results, shares in Glanbia had been trading 25 per cent below their March peak.

Paper and packaging group Smurfit Kappa also had a good day, finishing up 5.6 per cent at €20.65, after it posted a better-than-expected 6 per cent increase in third quarter earnings. Higher volumes of cardboard box sales more than offset negative currency movements and rising costs of recycled materials.

Bank of Ireland and CRH were among the fallers.

London

The FTSE 100 index slipped to a one-month low on Wednesday as global equities suffered from nerves over the upcoming US presidential election and Standard Chartered was hit by broker downgrades.

The index of blue-chip shares fell for a third straight session, ending 1 per cent weaker after slipping to its lowest level since late September.

The top individual faller was Standard Chartered, which dropped again after Tuesday’s worse-than-expected results. It fell 4.3 per cent on Wednesday after suffering broker downgrades from Deutsche Bank and Natixis.

Pharmaceutical stocks outperformed the broader market, with analysts saying that a Trump win could lessen the risk of a more severe drug-pricing regime in the US.

Precious metals miner Fresnillo surged 3.6 per cent, the top gainer in the FTSE 100 index, after prices of safe-haven gold rallied to a one-month high.

British retailer Next rose 3.5 per cent after it held its full-year profit forecast steady.

Europe

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 1.1 per cent, taking its eight-day plunge to 3.7 per cent, and sinking to its lowest level in almost four months. Banks, automakers and energy producers all plunged, as investors sought out “safe” sectors.

The Stoxx 600 In Paris, the Cac 40 fell 1.2 per cent, while Frankfurt’s Dax closed down almost 1.5 per cent.

Danish pharmaceutical group H Lundbeck rose 5.4 per cent after it raised its annual revenue forecast.

Shipping company AP Moller-Maersk tumbled 7.1 per cent after reporting a slump in earnings as the industry suffers from overcapacity. Danske Bank declined 3.5 per cent after Maersk sold its remaining stake in Denmark’s biggest lender.

German luxury fashion house Hugo Boss climbed 5 per cent after reporting profit that beat estimates thanks to cost cuts and growth in China.

US

Wall Street stocks extended losses in early afternoon trading on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 headed for its seventh day of losses as a tightening race for the White House rattled investors and a fall in oil prices also weighed on sentiment.

Oil prices tumbled 3 per cent after a record weekly build in US crude inventories stoked investor worries about a global supply glut. Oil has lost more than 10 per cent in the last two weeks. Chevron fell 1.2 per cent and weighed the most on the Dow.

Yelp jumped 10 per cent to $35.73 after the consumer review website operator raised its full-year revenue forecast. Kate Spade and Estee Lauder fell 8.2 and 5.7 per cent, respectively, after their quarterly sales missed estimates.

