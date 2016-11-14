Global bond rout intensifies on sovereign sell-off

A global bond rout is intensifying, sending US 30-year yields above 3 per cent for the first time since January, on speculation Donald Trump will increase spending to boost the world’s largest economy.

The sell-off wiped a record $1.2 trillion off the value of bonds around the world last week when Trump won election as US president. Investors rotated into stocks, as global developed-market shares beat investment-grade debt by the most since 2011 amidconcern the stimulus will stoke inflation and lead the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. Pacific Investment Management said the central bank may move three times by the end of 2017.

“Yields will continue to rise over the next year,” said Hiroki Shimazu, an economist and strategist at the Japanese unit of MCP Asset Management in Tokyo. “The fundamentals are very strong, particularly in the US. There are some signs of higher inflation pressures. Trump is pushing this phenomenon.”

Thirty-year bond yields climbed eight basis points to 3.02 per cent as of 7:02 a.m. in London, based on Bloomberg Bond Trader data. The price of the 2.875 per cent security due in November 2046 fell 1 1/2, or $15 per $1,000 face amount, to 97 6/32.

US 10-year yields jumped seven basis points to 2.22 per cent. Australia’s advanced nine basis points to 2.66 per cent.The move marks a reversal from four months ago when benchmark Treasury yields fell to a record low of 1.318 per cent.

“Long-term interest rates seem to be bottoming out,”Pimco,which runs the world’s biggest actively managed bond fund, said in a post on Twitter Nov. 11.

Stocks beat bonds by 4.8 per centage points last week, based on the MSCI World Index and the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index. It was the biggest outperformance since December 2011.Investors should hold an underweight position in Treasuries, said Tuan Huynh, the Singapore-based chief investment officer for Asia and the Pacific at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management.

‘Pricing In’

“The markets are clearly pricing in a big fiscal stimulus plan,” Huynh said. “The Fed might need to react with stronger rate increases.” The 10-year yield should be closer to 2.5 per cent than 2 per cent over the next 12 to 18 months, he said.Rising U.S. yields are a buying opportunity, said Hideaki Kuriki, a debt investor in Tokyo at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management, which oversees $76.6 billion. His Treasury holdings have a longer duration than those in the benchmark he uses to gauge performance, he said.”If yields go up more, I will add long-duration securities,” which will be mostly 30-year bonds, Kuriki said. “In the long term, deflation will continue, and I doubt Trump’s policies will materialise.”

Ten-year yields may peak at 2.3 per cent toward the end of the year, Kuriki said.

Inflation signs

While the outlook for inflation is picking up, costs have yet to match the Fed’s target.Five-year inflation swaps indicate traders expect costs to increase at a 2.03 per cent pace, the highest level since September 2014. The swaps allow investors to exchange fixed interest rates for returns equivalent to a nation’s consumer price index.The annual change in the price index for personal consumption expenditures has been less than 2 per cent for for years. The Fed identified this gauge in 2012 as the one it will use for its target.Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co. had been planning to buy if 10-year yields climbed to 2 per cent. With Trump coming to office, that level still isn’t enough, said Yoshiyuki Suzuki, the head of fixed income in Tokyo.”I haven’t purchased yet,” said Suzuki, who helps manage about $60 billion at the insurer. “World yields may go up. It may be a trend. Under the Trump administration’s policy, if it’s done, the US deficit will increase and inflation may accelerate.”

