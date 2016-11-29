Further travel chaos as Lufthansa pilots resume strike
Airline has cancelled 816 short-haul flights today, including Dublin routes
Closed Lufthansa check-in desks. Photograph: Michael Dalder/File Photo/Reuters
Irish travellers were facing further disruption today as pilots at German airline Lufthansa went on strike again.
The company has cancelled 816 short-haul flights scheduled for Tuesday, including four set to depart from Dublin Airport.
The walkout by the Cockpit union is to be followed on Wednesday by a strike hitting both short-haul and long-haul services.
Lufthansa has cancelled 890 of its flights scheduled for Wednesday.
The strikes follow four consecutive days of walkouts last week. Lufthansa and Cockpit are far apart in a pay dispute which has dragged on for more than two years.
The airline failed to persuade a Munich court to issue an injunction blocking the latest strike. The company said around 82,000 passengers will be affected by Tuesday’s walkout, and 98,000 by Wednesday’s.
PA