Further travel chaos as Lufthansa pilots resume strike

Irish travellers were facing further disruption today as pilots at German airline Lufthansa went on strike again.

The company has cancelled 816 short-haul flights scheduled for Tuesday, including four set to depart from Dublin Airport.

The walkout by the Cockpit union is to be followed on Wednesday by a strike hitting both short-haul and long-haul services.

Lufthansa has cancelled 890 of its flights scheduled for Wednesday.

The strikes follow four consecutive days of walkouts last week. Lufthansa and Cockpit are far apart in a pay dispute which has dragged on for more than two years.

The airline failed to persuade a Munich court to issue an injunction blocking the latest strike. The company said around 82,000 passengers will be affected by Tuesday’s walkout, and 98,000 by Wednesday’s.

PA