FTI Consulting appoints director of corporate governance

FTI Consulting has appointed Peter Reilly as director, corporate governance, in its strategic communications division in Dublin.

Mr Reilly joins FTI from Glass Lewis, a leading independent proxy adviser, where he led the analysis of corporate governance, executive compensation and environmental, social and governance practices of companies listed in the UK, Ireland and the Nordic countries.

His appointment comes at a time when shareholder activism, particularly among publicly listed companies, is gathering pace around the world in response to issues around corporate governance, executive pay and sustainability.

Mr Reilly will partner with FTI’s corporate governance specialists across Europe and North America, extending the firm’s advisory capabilities in corporate governance, shareholder engagement and activism defence.

“Governance practices are receiving increased scrutiny across all developed capital markets,” said Mark Kenny, a senior managing director in FTI’s strategic communications unit in Ireland.

“Peter brings significant expertise that will undoubtedly benefit our clients in Europe and around the globe. He possesses a deep understanding of best practice, particularly in the areas of proxy adviser policy and analysis, executive compensation and environmental and social responsibility.”

FTI has more than 4,600 employees located in 29 countries and generated $1.78 billion in revenues last year.