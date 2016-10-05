Exporters facing more woes as euro could hit 90p by end of year

Irish exporters, grappling with a 16 per cent surge in the euro against sterling since the Brexit vote, face the headache of the exchange rate hitting 90p by the end of the year, according to analysts.

The euro has surged almost 2 per cent since the weekend to a five-year high of 88.4p on Wednesday after British prime minister Theresa May promised over the weekend to start Brexit talks by the end of March and sparked concerns of a so-called “hard exit” from the EU.

Justin Doyle, a senior foreign exchange trader at Investec in Dublin, said that a market that had been “wrong-footed” by Ms May was now being driven by participants who were “now repositioning and rejoining the short sterling trade”. This means that more currency investors are placing market bets that the currency will weaken even further against the euro.

“A 200-point move in two days from the mid £0.86s to the mid £0.88s in less than a week certainly means that £0.90 is in the crosshairs,” he said, adding that this level, last seen in July 2011, may be tested before the year is out.

Elsewhere, Swiss banking giant UBS is also forecasting the euro will rise to 90p by the time this year is over.

The UBS analysts said in a note to clients on Tuesday that it was only a matter of time before less positive UK economic data started to appear, with the consumer likely to be pressured as the labour market cools and political risks intensify.