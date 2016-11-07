European shares rise as Clinton campaign is revived

European shares rallied on Monday, underpinned by stronger banking stocks, as news that Hillary Clinton would not face charges over her use of a private email server gave her bid for the White House fresh momentum just before the November 8th vote.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed up 1.5 per cent. Last week the pan-European index made its biggest weekly loss since February on growing uncertainty over the US vote’s outcome.

Markets had been positioned for a victory for Democrat Clinton until last week’s wobble, and she is seen as offering greater certainty and stability by investors. She got a fresh boost over Republican rival Donald Trump after the FBI said on Sunday it stood by its earlier finding that no criminal charges were warranted.

“With this result being seen as a positive for her chances of winning tomorrow’s election, the market has opened with a risk-on tone,” Rabobank analysts wrote in a note.

DUBLIN

The Iseq rose by 110 points to close at 6,029, tracking positive trends elsewhere.

Ryanair was the main mover of the day, closing 5 per cent up at €13.40 after a well-received earnings update. The carrier lifted its long-term growth forecast by 10 per cent and said it would return an additional €550 million to shareholders by February.

Permanent TSB, meanwhile, fell 2.4 per cent to €2.48, having been on a positive run since the sale of its UK loan book to Cerberus.

Rival Bank of Ireland maintained its recent upward charge, closing 1 per cent up at 20 cents.

Drinks group C&C also ended up 1 per cent at €3.47 while food group Glanbia fell 1 per cent to €15.39.

Iseq heavyweight CRH was buoyed by US markets’ positive reaction ahead of the election, rising 1.6 per cent to €29.25.

LONDON

The FTSE 100 Index closed higher by 1.7 per cent or 113.64 points at 6806.9, as the London market swung back into positive territory after slumping to a seven-week low on Friday when investors sweated over polls showing a close race to the White House.

The upward move added £28.6 billion to the value of the FTSE 100 index. Meanwhile, the pound was stripped of last week’s gains as the US dollar strengthened.

On the FTSE 100, mining shares soared after JP Morgan raised its target price for a number of stocks including Antofagasta, BHP Billiton and Anglo American.

Antofagasta shares rose 33.5p to 565p, while BHP Billiton jumped 55.5p to 1221.5p, and Anglo American rose by 51p to 1122.5p.

Shares in HSBC rose 27.5p to 622.3p despite it reporting an 86 per cent drop in pre-tax profits to £678 million for the third quarter as it took a hefty hit from the disposal of its Brazilian business. However, experts say investors are optimistic about HSBC’s plans to focus on core areas of the business, including Asia. Tesco shares took a hit, falling 2.3p to 200.2p after its banking unit revealed that hackers stole money from thousands of current accounts over the weekend.

EUROPE

Analysts at Deutsche Bank said a Clinton victory could lift Europe’s STOXX index by around 5 per cent, while uncertainty linked to a Trump win could see it fall 5-10 per cent.

Italy’s Intesa, France’s BNP Paribas and Germany’s Deutsche Bank rose between 3.7 per cent and 5.9 per cent. Analysts had said banks would suffer in particular by any policy uncertainty created by a Trump presidency.

Miners also benefited from the risk-on mood as copper prices rose. Basic resources stocks rose 3 per cent, the biggest percentage riser.

The top STOXX gainer was Ferrari, up nearly 7 per cent after Q3 results beat forecasts. PostNL gained 5.8 per cent, after the Dutch postal company rebuffed a raised takeover offer from Belgian rival Bpost, saying it wished to remain an independent group, as it also delivered strong results.

Among top losers were Zalando, which fell 3.8 per cent following a two-notch downgrade to “sell” from UBS, and precious metals miners Fresnillo and Randgold, which were supported last week as investors sought safe haven assets due to concerns over the US vote’s outcome.

NEW YORK

Wall Street rallied on Monday, the eve of the US presidential election, as Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton’s prospects brightened. The gains were broad-based, with all 30 Dow components and all 11 major S&P 500 sectors rising. US stocks were set for their biggest one-day percentage gain since March 1st, while a volatility measure was set for its biggest drop since late June.

Investors expect a Clinton victory to not hinder a potential US interest rate hike next month. The defensive telecom services and utilities gained the least, about 0.7 per cent each.

Risk assets were back in favor. Brent crude futures rose for the first time in seven days. Even the dollar’s first rise in five days had little effect on crude prices. Safe-haven gold was set for its worst day in more than one month.

Gold miner Newmont’s 4.4 per cent-drop was the biggest on the S&P. Biogen rose 6.7 per cent to $295.65 after the drugmaker and Ionis announced positive interim trial data. Ionis shares soared 18.54 per cent to $32.16.

– (Additional reporting by Reuters)