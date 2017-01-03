Euronext offers €510m for LSE’s French clearing business

Euronext said it has offered €510 million to buy the London Stock Exchange’s (LSE) French clearing business, helping clear the way for LSE Group’s proposed $28 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse.

LSE Group and LCH Group confirmed that the companies have agreed on the terms of Euronext’s all-cash offer.

The European Commission had stated its objections to the LSE’s merger with Deutsche Boerse in December, but outlined fewer concerns than in its first letter sent to both exchange operators in September. Its concerns were focused on the clearing of derivatives contracts.

Clearing has become a major issue since global reforms introduced after the 2007-09 financial crisis mean banks must clear the bulk of their derivatives trades to make them safer and more transparent.

Reuters