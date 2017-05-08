Euro drops after rising to six-month high

The euro dropped from a six-month high against the dollar as relief over Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the French presidential election was replaced by concern the European Central Bank will maintain currency-weakening stimulus.

The shared currency fell versus most of its major peers as Macron’s expected victory over Marine Le Pen spurred investors to take profits. ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said last week the region’s recent economic improvement isn’t yet sufficient reason to tighten policy. ECB President Mario Draghi will speak to the Dutch parliament on Wednesday.

“The euro is a sell on rallies above 1.10 against the dollar as the ECB’s senior leadership under Draghi and Praet remain cautious about the outlook for euro-zone inflation, while US payrolls suggests the Fed will continue to hike rates,” says Mansoor Mohi-uddin, a Singapore-based strategist at NatWest Markets, a unit of Royal Bank of Scotland.

The euro is likely to be supported on any dips, according to Peter Dragicevich, a foreign-exchange strategist at Nomura Singapore Ltd.

“The mix of an improving euro-zone economy, the looming shift by the ECB toward a tapering of its asset purchases and less accommodative monetary policy stance, and the euro zone’s large current account surplus (equal to about 3.4% of GDP) are positives for the currency,” he said.

Equities

European shares look set to advance on Monday, with financial spread betters expecting a 0.9 per cent gain in France’s CAC, up 0.8 per cent in Germany’s DAX and 0.4 per cent higher in Britain’s FTSE.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.8 per cent, snapping a three-day losing streak. Japan’s Nikkei gained 2.3 per cent to hit a near 1 1/2-year high after a five-day weekend due to the Golden Week holidays. The S&P 500 mini futures gained 0.2 per cent to hit a record high of 2,403.75 in early trade before giving up the gains to trade flat.

“Political risk in Europe has been considered as a major market theme this year. But in the Netherlands (anti-EU party leader Geert) Wilders lost in March. The French election is now out of the way,” said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. “And in Germany the ruling Christian Democrats are recovering. The political risks in Europe have receded,” he said.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives won a decisive victory in a vote in Germany’s northern state of Schleswig-Holstein on Sunday, boosting her prospects of winning a national election in September.

Bloomberg/Reuters