Euro climbs and shares surge after French election result

The euro was trading sharply higher this morning and European equity markets opened strongly as investors reckoned that centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron was set to beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of the French election.

French equities opened as much as 4 per cent higher and share market rose across Europe, led by bank stocks which had been hit by nervousness ahead of the vote. The euro was also up, having earlier reached a five month high against the dollar.Macron beat Le Pen in the first round of the French presidential election, reducing the risk of an anti-establishment shock in the final round.

The euro was up over 1.1 per cent at $1.0850 in early European trading after earlier rising as high as $1.0940, its highest since November 10th.

The currency rose to 84.7p sterling, having risen above 85p at one stage. This compares to a close of 83.8p on Friday, after sterling gained last week following the announcement of a UK general election.

French bond prices also rose strongly in early European trading.

Centrist Emmanuel Macron, a pro-EU ex-banker and former economy minister, emerged as the leader of the first round of voting and qualified for a May 7th runoff alongside the second-place finisher, far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

His victory makes him the frontrunner in next month’s election, and marked a huge defeat for the two centre-right and centre-left groupings that have dominated French politics for 60 years.

Against the yen, the euro jumped 2.1 per cent to 119.34 , after touching a one-month high of 120.935.

Short-covering on election relief lifted the single currency and triggered stop-loss orders, market participants said, though the dust settled as the euro came off its early highs.

“We saw the big moves in the early trading hours when liquidity was thin, so we might not see anything dramatic for the rest of the Asian session,” said Mitsuo Imaizumi, Tokyo-based chief foreign-exchange strategist for Daiwa Securities.

As the market braced for the election, net short positioning on the euro in the week ended April 18th increased to its largest since mid-March, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data on Friday.

The euro’s gains dented the dollar index, which tracks the US currency against a basket of six rivals.

The market largely shrugged off Trump’s promise on Friday that a “big announcement” was coming this week on overhauling the US tax code. An administration official said on Saturday that the announcement will consist of “broad principles and priorities.”

Trump will sign several executive orders on energy and the environment this week, which would make it easier for the United States to develop energy on and offshore, a White House official said on Sunday.

-Reuters