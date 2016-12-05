Euro, bonds fall as Renzi to resign after referendum defeat

The euro fell to its lowst level against sterling since the end of June and Italian bonds dropped on Monday, after the country’s leader, Matteo Renzi, said he would resign after conceding defeat in the nation’s constitutional referendum.

The single currency also fell to a 30-month low against the dollar in Asian trade, but managed to claw bach much of its losses in early trading in Europe, where most stock exchanges also managed to advance.

However, Italian bonds and shares, led by banks, were heavily sold off in Milan, as investors fretted about the political upheaval caused by voters’ rejectin of Mr Renzi’s plans to rein streamling government was defeated by 60 per cent to 40 per cent, with almost all the vote counted.

“While the result is far from a ‘Brexit’ moment for Italian politics, with voters endorsing the status quo, but could embolden populist parties in the next election,” said David McNamara, an economist with Davy in Dublin. “The risk remains that an immediate election will be called, at which the populist Five Star Movement may gain ground.”

The euro fell as much as 1 per cent against sterling in Asian trade, to 0.83048p, though it managed to regain much of its losses in the early part of the European session, to trade at 0.83601p at 8.39am.

The single currency dropped as much as 1.5 per cent to $1.0506 overnight, the lowest since March, 2015, as traders in currency options increased their bets on the two currencies reaching parity in the near term. However, the euro subsequently recovered most of its ground in the early part of the European session, to $1.064 .

A drop in Italian bonds sent the market interest rate, or yield, on its 10-year securities up to 2.082 per cent from 1.89 at the end of last week. The tone was similarly negative across the European govenrment bonds market, with the yield on Ireland’s 10-year securities rising by 0.05 per centage points to 0.87 per cent.

The Italian result is the latest in a series of votes that have roiled financial markets in 2016, following Britain’s vote to leave the European Union in June and Donald Trump’s victory in last month’s US presidential election.

While the referendum has raised concerns over Italy’s future in the euro-region, the nation’s political and legal system mean a “no” vote is unlikely to trigger a quick exit.

Over on the equities markets, Italy’s benchmark FTSE MIB index dropped as much as 2.1 per cent, with banking stocks heavily sold off as investors fretted about the implications of the vote on ailing lenders’ ability to raise capital.

However, the index managed to creep into positive territory within an hour of the session getting underway as beleguered bank Monte dei Paschi di Sienna, whose €5 billio recapitalisation plan is under threat, managed to rally after sustaining sharp losses initially. Still, the stock remains mains down more than 80 per cent so far this year.

The Iseq index edged 1.4 per cent higher to 6,257.8 in Dublin, though Bank of Ireland was off 2.3 per cent. The broader Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 1.5 per cent.

(Additional repoting: Bloomberg).