Euphoria sweeps markets as indices surge to fresh records

European stocks jumped the most since the US election, led by banks and miners, as growing expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate increase and robust China factory data boosted optimism about global growth.

Britain’s FTSE 100 share index surged to a fresh record high with commodities-related stocks tracking stronger metals

In the United States, in afternoon trading the Dow crossed the 21,000 mark for the first time ever, as US president Donald Trump’s measured tone in his first speech to Congress helped to fan investor optimism.

Dublin

The Iseq surged by more than 2.4 per cent, fuelled by a 4.5 per cent jump in its biggest stock, CRH. The building materials giant posted growth in earnings of more than 40 per cent, following the integration of major acquisitions.

It is also riding the wave of Mr Trump’s vow to step up infrastructural spending in the US, where it has significant operations. Kingspan, which also has major US operations, rose 2.4 per cent.

Bank of Ireland also rose more than 4 per cent, on the back of the US interest rate hopes driving banks across the globe.

London

The FTSE 100 index closed up 1.6 per cent, its highest level ever, taking gains to more than 27 per cent since a Brexit vote sell-off in June last year.

Miners helped the index as copper climbed to its highest level in nearly a week on concerns about a shortage of supply and an upturn in manufacturing growth in top metals user China.

The UK mining index rose 3.5 per cent, supported by share price rises of between 3.1 and 4.9 per cent for BHP Billiton, Glencore, Anglo American and Rio Tinto.

Gold miners, however, lost out following a rise in the dollar on the US rate hike expectations.

Broadcaster ITV surged 9.2p to 211.7p as pretax profits held up despite a Brexit-induced drop in full-year advertising revenues.

Royal Mail was the biggest faller on the London market, dropping 7.6p to 407p, after Ofcom said it would not make sweeping changes to the way it operates, but would retain its 2012 framework until 2022.

Europe

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.5 per cent to its highest since December 2015. Also driving European markets were PMI surveys showing euro zone factory activity rose to the fastest rate in nearly six years.

France’s CAC hit a 15-month high while Germany’s DAX surged to a 22-month high, both gaining around 2 per cent.

The gains in CRH helped Europe’s construction index rise 2.1 per cent to its highest since August 2007. Defence stocks remained in demand following Trump’s call this week for a “historic” increase in military spending.

Europe’s defence sector index climbed to a 19-month high on Wednesday, with Rheinmetall among the top gainers, up 5.1 per cent, after the German military technology group reported better than expected results.

Europe’s mining index was up 2.9 per cent as copper prices rose after manufacturing data from top consumer China showed potential for strong demand, reinforcing worries about shortages due to supply disruptions.

New York

Banks and industrial stocks, which have benefited the most in the rally after November’s US election rally, were the biggest gainers on Wednesday.

The S&P financial index soared 2.7 per cent, outperforming the other 10 major sectors, also helped by key Federal Reserve officials who hinted at an interest rate hike this month. The KBW Nasdaq Bank index was up 3.3 per cent, while the dollar gained 0.6 per cent.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors, including industrials and materials, gained between 1.4 and 2.7 percent. Lowe’s stock jumped 9.3 per cent to $81.22 and was the biggest percentage gainer on the S&P, after the home improvement chain issued an upbeat sales forecast. One laggard on all the three indexes was Intel, which fell 1.2 per cent after Bernstein downgraded the stock to “underperform” and cut its price target.

