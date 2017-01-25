Dow breaks through 20,000 in New York for first time

The Dow Jones Industrial Average breached the 20,000-point level for the first time on Wednesday, as stocks globally gained on the back of buoyant corporate earnings and mounting optimism about growth.

The blue-chips index, made up of just 30 companies, including Goldman Sachs, IBM and McDonalds, had come close to hitting the key psychological level a number of times in the past month, as major funds switched from bonds into equities following the election of US president, Donald Trump.

The benchmark rose as much as 0.6 per cent within the opening minutes of trading getting underway Wednesday on Wall Street, to 20,017.54.

Corporate earnings are offering relief after traders began to unwind a rally in the dollar and equities amid concern that post-US election gains had gone too far.

“The rally shows that markets have a degree of resilience” to political risks including elections in France and Germany and Britain’s departure from the European Union, said Andrzej Pioch, a fund manager with Legal & General Investment Management in London. “Attention is turning to data and away from politics.”

On this side of the Atlantic, the Iseq was up 1.2 per cent in midafternoon trading, while the FTSE 100 added 0.5 per cent and the pan-European Stoxx 600 index advanced by 1.2 per cent.

(Additional reporting: Bloomberg.)