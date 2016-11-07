Dollar jumps and equity markets bounce as FBI closes Clinton inquiry

Stock markets rallied and the dollar jumped after the FBI ruled that US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had no case to answer in relation to the latest examination of emails connected to her private server during her time as secretary of state.

The FTSE was trading almost 1.5 per cent higher by 8:45am and the STOXX 600 was up 1 per cent with minutes of opening. Last week the pan-European index marked its biggest weekly loss since February on growing uncertainty over the US vote’s outcome.

The news boosted S&P 500 Index futures by 1.2 per cent overnight, a gain that is likely to snap a nine-day losing streak in the US stock index – its longest in more than 35 years.

The resurgent dollar saw sterling fall more than 1 per cent in early trade on Monday. The pound was down 1.04 per cent to $1.2390, reversing its best weekly gains since 2009 against the greenback on Friday when worries eased that Britain would undergo a “hard” exit from the European Union and lose its access to the single market.

“There are two sides to this story; there’s the dollar politics and sterling politics,” Rabobank senior strategist Jane Foley said. “If there still is the perception that the UK may after all be faced with a ‘soft’ Brexit, then sterling should find some support but the outcome of the US election is clearly dominant now.”

Against the euro, the pound fell 0.2 per cent to 89.18 pence after rising 1.5 per cent the week before.

Despite last week’s rebound, sterling has still fallen against the dollar since the EU referendum and thus far failed to reach the $1.26 mark that technical analysts said would suggest a sustained recovery.

Earlier, Asian stocks had bounced. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.8 per cent. Leading regional gainers were Australian stocks and Japanese shares with gains of 1.3 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This will surely boost the chance of Clinton’s victory. Barring another unexpected scandal on her side, it looks likely that she will win the race,” said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities in Tokyo.

“Given that the market had been slipping for nine days, there will be short-covering.”

The biggest winner was the Mexican peso, which has acted as something of a bellwether of sentiment as Republican Donald Trump’s proposed policies are considered to be deeply negative for the country. It rose to a 1-1/2 week high earlier.

Investors had been unnerved by signs of a tightening presidential race between Clinton and Trump, whose stance on foreign policy, trade and immigration has rippled through financial markets.

Clinton is seen as a candidate of the status quo and her policies are viewed as more predictable than her Republican rival, a political novice.

The FBI said on Sunday it stood by its earlier finding that no criminal charges were warranted against Clinton for using a private email server for government work, lifting a cloud over her presidential campaign two days before the US election.

However, despite giving a boost to Clinton’s prospects, investors are unlikely to make big bets given Trump’s gains in polls recently may not be entirely due to the FBI probe.

Initial results of the Tuesday vote are expected to begin rolling out by Wednesday morning Asia time.

Indeed, despite the early bounce in risky assets, the market undertone was noticeably cautious before the outcome with a key gauge for market volatility, the popular VIX index at its highest levels in nearly six months.

“When the dust settles, the focus will be shifted to the long-term impact of the vote, whoever wins,” said Wei Jianfei, analyst at Zhongcheng Securities.

Markets are also expecting a US Federal Reserve rate increase next month after a government report on Friday showed solid jobs gains and a rise in wages in October.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong property stocks tumbled after authorities unveiled a fresh round of policy tightening measures late on Friday to curb rising prices. A sub-index of property-related shares was down nearly 5 per cent.

The dollar rose more than 1 per cent against the yen and last stood at 104.44 yen, while the euro dropped 0.5 per cent to $1.10750.

“The dollar is being bought back on lessened prospects of a Trump presidency. But so far it is not active buying, as Clinton is likely to maintain a policy that prevents a strong dollar if she is elected, and as economic prospects remain unclear,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

Bond prices retreated with both US and Japanese bond futures falling as risk appetite surged across the board. US 10-year Treasury futures were last down about 0.3 per cent Sunday evening in electronic trading.

Gold and silver prices, safe-haven assets which are inversely correlated to risk, fell 1 percent each.

Oil prices rose, with traders citing opportunistic buying following sharp declines in the previous week on the back of weak fundamentals.

Brent crude oil futures were trading at $46.08 per barrel, up 1.1 percent. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures was up 1.3 percent at $44.63 a barrel.

Reuters