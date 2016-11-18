Dollar charges to 14-year high against basket of currencies

The dollar scaled to its highest level in almost 14 years against a basket of currencies on Friday, while US bond yields were set for the biggest fortnightly rise in 15 years on bets US inflation and interest rates are headed higher.

European bond markets were also hit, and Irish 10-year bond interest rates breached 1 per cent before easing back slightly by mid-morning. Meanwhile, the euro fell to below $1.06 as the US currency continued to climb.

A growing perception that the economic policies of US president-elect Donald Trump will push up consumer prices helped put the dollar on track for its biggest two-week rise against the Japanese yen in almost 30 years.

European shares nudged lower in early European trade, while Italian bonds bore the brunt of selling in regional debt markets, with borrowing costs set for their biggest two-week rise since the 2012 euro zone debt crisis.

Fiscal spending

Data on Thursday suggesting the US jobs market is tightening and inflation is gaining traction have bolstered a view that US growth and inflation could accelerate if the Trump administration cuts taxes and increases fiscal spending.

Last week’s unexpected US election result has prompted investors to ditch their once rock-solid conviction that growth in developed economies will remain tepid because of tough competition from emerging market economies with lower wages. That has led to a repricing of assets, witnessed most notably in currency and bond markets.

The 10-year US Treasury yield rose to 2.34 per cent, its highest since December. It is up about 55 basis points over the last two weeks, the biggest fortnightly rise in 15 years and the second biggest in almost 30 years.

In Europe, Italian 10-year bond yields rose 8 basis points to 2.12 per cent, racking up 44 basis points over the last fortnight in its biggest surge since May 2012.

Referendum

Italy has been at the sharp end of the rout as investors fret about the political repercussions of a referendum next month that could further destabilise a country battling a banking crisis and a weak economy.

Rising bond yields across the globe also reflect a reassessment of the Federal Reserve’s policy path down the road beyond a likely rate hike next month.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday that Trump’s election has done nothing to change the Fed’s plans for a rate rise “relatively soon”.

But money markets are starting to price in one or more rate hikes next year, a sea change from before the election when they priced in a less than 50 per cent chance of a 2017 rate hike.

The dollar rose to 110.92 yen, its highest level since last May. The euro slumped to $1.0583, a low last seen almost a year ago.