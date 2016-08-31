CRH poised to rejoin Euro Stoxx 50 after two years

CRH was poised to be selected on Wednesday to rejoin the Euro Stoxx 50 index after the building materials giant’s shares rallied off their lows in late trading in Dublin, according to analysts.

David Donnelly, a senior investment analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in Dublin, said CRH ranks 39th in terms of market value among existing and eligible companies for inclusion in Europe’s most influential equity benchmark index.

Cantor Fitzgerald estimates that fund managers who track the Euro Stoxx 50 index will have to buy the equivalent of about 33 days’ normal traded volume in the shares to leave themselves holding the right amount of CRH when the index changes take effect next month.

Adidas

Based on European market closing prices on Wednesday, Adidas, the German sportswear giant, and Belgo-Dutch supermarket group Ahold Delhaize, are also seen joining the Euro Stoxx 50 index, Mr Donnelly said.

Italian insurer Generali and Italian banking giant UniCredit as well as French retailer Carrefour are set to be relegated from the index, he said.

CRH, which currently has a €25.2 billion market capitalisation, was relegated from the Euro Stoxx 50 index two years ago in favour of Nokia, the Finnish communications and information technology group.

Meanwhile, FTSE Russell said Smurfit Kappa is currently in second place to replace ARM Holdings on the FTSE 100 as the UK designer of microprocessors that power more than 95 per cent of the world’s smartphones will see its shares cancelled next Tuesday. ARM is being taken over by Japanese internet and phone giant SoftBank.

Micro Focus

Smurfit Kappa, with a market value of €5.22 billion (£4.43 billion) would need to see its market value overtake UK software company Micro Focus, which is currently valued at £4.58 billion, to secure the prized spot on the FTSE 100.

Meanwhile, FTSE Russell confirmed that UK housebuilder Berkeley Group is set to be relegated from the FTSE 100 next month, to be replaced by Polymetal International, a precious metals mining company.

Smurfit Kappa moved its primary listing to the London Stock Exchange earlier this year as it sought to be included in the FTSE UK index series. It joined the series in June as a member of the FTSE 250, forcing fund managers to track the index to buy the stock.