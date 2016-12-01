Central Bank says ‘several’ UK-based firms started Irish application process

Central Bank deputy governor Cyril Roux said that “several” UK-based firms have started the application process to be authorised in Ireland in the wake of UK’s Brexit vote. He also insisted the regulator is open to approving financial companies that will have a meaningful presence in the State.

“Since the UK referendum, there has been a material increase in the number of authorisation queries from UK-authorised entities,” Cyril Roux told the Institute of International and European Affairs on Thursday.

“Many of these engagements have been preliminary in nature. But several have moved into the pre-application or application phase, and this is likely to continue in the coming months as UK firms prepare for the possibility of a loss of passporting rights into the EU.”

Mr Roux denied recent media reports that the Central Bank does not want to see investment banking or trading activities move to Dublin from London as the regulator continues to deal with the fallout of a domestic banking crisis.

“We have not sought to dissuade any such entities from seeking authorisation nor are we planning to do so,” he said.

“Such applicants, of course, like any other applicant, can expect a rigorous process where we will expect to understand clearly the risks inherent in the business and how they are managed and mitigated.”

Mr Roux said the Irish financial services sector may grow “to a significant extent” as a result of the UK exiting the EU and that the Central Bank is “committed to meeting the challenge”.

Meanwhile, the deputy governor said that the Central Bank will highlight its reservations before an upcoming meeting of the Oireachtas Finance Committee about a Fianna Fail Bill aimed at giving the bank powers to limit variable mortgage rates.

“In a nutshell, we believe that the Bill would conflict and interfere with our monetary and prudential mandates, while having counterproductive effects for borrowers,” he said

The European Central Bank was more explicit when it gave its views last month on the Bill, saying it would further hit competition and may force banks to push up the cost of other types of loans. ECB president Mario Draghi went so far as to say it would lead to a number of unintended consequences and damage the credibility of the entire Eurosystem.

Mr Roux also observed that the Central Bank has no role to play in capping general insurance premiums, as motor coverage providers, dealing with large losses in recent years as a result of a surge in claims levels, push their rising costs on to customers.

The Central Bank has pressed insurers to set aside additional reserves in recent years against the backdrop of rising claims.

“We oversaw a combined increase the solvency capital of insurers in this sector in the past few years,” he said. “As a result, all Irish insurers have remained solvent and open for business.”

By contrast, Malta-based Setanta Insurance and Gibraltar-based Enterprise Insurance, both of which sold products in Ireland, have collapsed in the past two years.