Central Bank fines unit of Capita plc €1.15m over regulatory breach

The Central Bank has fined UK-owned Capita Life & Pensions Services (Ireland) €1.15 million for acting as an investment firm for almost a decade without authorisation from the Irish regulator.

Capita Life & Pensions Services (Ireland), ultimately owned by Capita plc, was found in breach of rules by acting as an investment business firm between February 2006 and October 2007 without authorisation under the Investment Intermediaries Act 1995.

The company subsequently acted as an investment firm between November 2007 and September 18th, 2015, without authorisation as required under the European Communities (Markets in Financial Instruments) Regulations, known as MiFID, the Central Bank said.

“In April 2014, regulatory concerns were raised by the firm’s UK affiliate, which prompted the firm to commence an investigation into its authorisation status regarding occupational pension scheme administration services,” the Central Bank said.

“While the firm acknowledged that it had sufficiently clarified its authorisation by August 2015 it did not report the issue to the Central Bank until February.”

A spokesman for Capital Life & Pensions Services said: “It was never our intention to act without having correct authorisations and when we identified the issue, we conducted a full investigation, put steps in place to meet the regulatory requirements and reported it to the relevant authorities.”

He said the issue was isolated to occupational pension scheme administrative services and that no clients, members of schemes “suffered any detriment of any kind.”

The firm was authorised during the period as an insurance intermediary, but conducted unauthorised business outside its core operation during the period, according to the Central Bank.

“The firm’s failure to obtain the required authorisations evidenced an unacceptable lack of property compliance oversight,” the bank’s director of enforcement Derville Rowland said.