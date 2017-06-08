Cairn Homes appoints marketing and sales director

Ruchika Hassan has been appointed as director of marketing and sales at Cairn Homes. In an announcement on Thursday the company said she would start with immediate effect.

Ms Hassan joins Cairn from Group, an e-commerce marketplace, where she was the lead for marketing and communications functions in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“Ruchika brings a wealth of experience to Cairn and will play a key role in growing our brand and strengthening our direct and digital marketing presence over the coming years”, said Michael Stanley, Cairn chief executive.

Ms Hassan, who holds a masters in business administration, said she’s excited to join the homebuilder at a time when the business is scaling.

“I’ve been impressed with the drive and ambition of the team at Cairn and look forward to working closely with them in establishing Cairn as an industry leading brand”, she added.