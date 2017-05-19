C&C appoints new non-exec director

Beer and cider maker, C&C Group has appointed a new non-executive director. Geoffrey Hemphill will take up his role with immediate effect.

Mr Hemphill is currently an adviser to a number of private asset managers having previously been a partner in the private equity group of LJ partnership, a private wealth partnership with $13 billion under advisory. He has also previously held a director position with UBS, a financial services firm.

Originally from the North, Mr Hemphill is a qualified solicitor and has worked with international law firms including Slaughter & May.

“We are delighted to announce Geoffrey’s appointment as a non-executive director. He brings a distinct perspective which will complement the skill-set of the board as a whole,” said Brian Stewart, C&C chairman.