Asia stocks slip to four-week low as higher US rates bite

Asian shares slipped to four-week lows on Monday as the prospect of higher US interest rates and a strong dollar stemming from the incoming Trump Administration’s purported policies of cutting taxes and spending heavily threatened to suck capital out of emerging markets.

European shares are seen having better luck, following recent gains in shares of banks, resource companies and some automakers. Spread-betters see a rise of about 0.1 percent in the main indexes including Britain’s FTSE, Germany’s Dax and France’s Cac.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.3 per cent to a four-week low. It has lost 3.7 per cent since Mr Trump was elected. Leading the losses, Hong Kong shares hit a four-month low as the Hong Kong dollar soared in line with the US dollar to which it is pegged, and after insurance shares were hit by a Chinese regulator’s warnings.

In addition, investors turned cautious after China’s top leaders vowed over the weekend to stem asset bubbles in 2017 and place greater importance on the prevention of financial risk Japan’s Nikkei, which has benefited from the yen’s sharp fall against the dollar, snapped its nine-day winning streak, dipping 0.1 per cent from Friday’s one-year high.

Financial markets briefly turned “risk-off” in late US trade on Friday following news that a Chinese Navy warship had seized a US underwater drone in international waters in the South China Sea. The diplomatic incident appears to have been resolved for now after the two countries said on Saturday that China will return the drone. Still, doubts on the future of Sino-US relations with Mr Trump in the White House could eventually cast a shadow on financial markets, some market players say.

In Europe, troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena will offer new shares for sale between Monday and Thursday in a last-ditch attempt to raise €5 billion by the end of the year and avoid a state bailout. A failure to secure funds would lead to a rescue by the government, a move that requires private investors to share the costs of rescue according to new European Union rules.

Oil prices held firm in anticipation of tighter crude supply going into 2017 following the decision by OPEC and other producers to cut output. Brent futures rose 0.5 per cent to $55.48 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude added 0.7 per cent to $52.24 per barrel.

Reuters