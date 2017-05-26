Aryzta appoints James Leighton as non-exec director

Baked goods company Aryzta has appointed James B Leighton to its board as an independent non-executive director. The appointment of Mr Leighton is said to be “as part of ongoing board refreshment and renewal”.

The appointment of Mr Leighton is subject to approval by Aryzta shareholders at its agm in December. “Leighton will bring a wealth of food industry experience to the Aryzta Board, having held senior roles in Perdue Foods, ConAgra and Boulder Brands”, according to Davy Research.

Recently, the Irish headquartered company appointed Kevin Toland as chief executive. Aryzta had been without a chief executive since the departure of Owen Killian earlier in the year.