Ardagh Group launches £400m bond offering

Ardagh Group, the glass and metal containers company, launched a bond offering Friday of £400 million (€458 million) senior notes due to mature in 2025.

The group intends to use the proceeds from the bond notes to redeem the $500 million (€445 million) senior secured floating rates notes due in 2021.

Ardagh Group, which employs about 23,500 people across 22 countries and has global sales of around €7.7 billion, has also given notice of the redemption of €405 million senior secured notes which are due in 2022. Those bonds were funded through net proceeds of €299 million from the company’s IPO, in addition to available cash resources.

Flotation

In April, Ardagh Group announced 38 per cent increase in earnings in the first quarter of the year, following from its flotation in New York in March.

A client note from Davy Research said, “One of the key strengths of Ardagh has been the effective management of its balance sheet. This was illustrated earlier this year with the issuance of $2.2 billion of new bonds at attractive rates. Today’s announcement is further evidence of this skill and should result in additional interest cost reductions.”