Xerox’s quarterly revenue slips almost 3%

Xerox’s quarterly revenue fell nearly 3 per cent, marking its seventh straight quarter of decline, as sales of its printers and copiers continued to fall.

However, Xerox reported net income attributable to the company of $181 million (€166 million), or 17 cents per share, in the third quarter ended September 30th, compared with a net loss of $34 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $4.21 billion from $4.33 billion.

Xerox, which said in February it would separate its legacy printer operations from its business-process outsourcing unit, said the separation was on track to be completed by the end of the year.

Irish Times Top 1000 data shows that Xerox employed 650 people in Ireland across three businesses at the end of 2015. – (Reuters)