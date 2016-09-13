US firm Ortec plans to create 110 jobs in Limerick

Biomaterial and polymer company Ortec is establishing its European headquarters in Co Limerick, creating up to 110 jobs.

The new facility, which will also include a manufacturing and operations centre, will be located in Newcastle West. The jobs created will be highly skilled engineering and science posts.

The US-headquartered firm makes custom materials for medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other health related regulated industries.

It’s the company’s first investment outside the US.“It is a strategic part of our global expansion,” said Ortec senior vice president Christopher Brotherton. “Bringing the project to this stage has required a great deal of collaboration. We have received tremendous support from IDA Ireland, Limerick City and County Council, Shannon Properties, and a multitude of local professional advisors.”

Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Employment Mary Mitchell O’Connor welcomed the news. “There are many advantages for companies like Ortec to choose our regions to set up their business and I welcome their decision to choose Newcastle West,” she said. ”These are exactly the kind of high quality graduate jobs that we seek to attract and it is a strong vote of confidence for Ireland and our regions that Ortec has decided to establish its European headquarters here.”

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said the company’s plans to quickly scale up its operations in Ireland - it plans to double its 13,000 sq ft facility if it gets planning permission - demonstrated a firm commitment that would benefit the local community.