Sugru seeks crowdfunding investment of over €1.73m

Irish company Sugru is launching a second crowdfunding round to fund expansion into new markets and the commercialisation of a new product.

The company founded by Jane Ní Dhulchaointigh and based in Hackney in London is looking to raise £1.5 million (€1.73 million) via crowdfunding platform Crowdcube. It is offering people the opportunity to invest as little as £10,

A previous crowdfunding campaign in 2015 was overbid by 355 per cent, the company says.

Even before throwing open its crowdfunding campaign to the general public, Sugru has raised £460,470, or just over 30 per cent of its target.

Already Sugru has raised 30 per cent of its target, which will value the business at £34.8 million. Investors in the latest round will own 4.3 per cent of the business for the £1.5 million investment.

The mouldable adhesive is looking to expand into Canada, Australia and New Zealand this year as well as extending its reach in Europe, the company said. It also hopes to do deals with two of the largest US retailers as well as the Kingfisher and Adeo groups.