Smurfit Kappa plots box price increases as earnings dip 1%

Paper packaging giant Smurfit Kappa said it will focus on increasing box prices for the remainder of 2017 to recover higher costs for recycled cardboard, after posting a 1 per cent decline in earnings in the first quarter of the year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation dipped to €278 million during the period even as revenue rose by 6 per cent to €2.13 billion.

“These results, against the backdrop of significant recovered fibre cost inflation of approximately €30 million year-on-year, reflect the continued strength of our business,” Tony Smurfit, group chief executive, said in a trading update published on Friday before Smurfit Kappa’s annual general meeting in Dublin.

“We expect improved margins as paper price increases translate into higher box prices.”