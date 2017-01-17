Smurfit Kappa launches €500m bond sale to repay more expensive debt

Smurfit Kappa said on Tuesday it plans to sell €500 million of bonds to repay some more expensive existing debt and for “general corporate purposes”.

The bonds, which are being sold through a private placement, are expected to carry an interest rate, or coupon of about 2.7 per cent, according to market sources.

“The group intends to use the proceeds from the offering to repay existing indebtedness, including using approximately €260 million to reduce borrowings under the term loan facilities under the senior facilities agreement and €220 million to repay borrowings under the group’s existing securitisation facilities,” Smurfit said in a statement

“ Any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.”

In addition, the group has obtained commitments to increase the revolving facility under its senior facilities agreement by up to €220 million and intends toa utilise the additional capacity from time to time for general corporate purposes, including refinancing existing indebtedness.

These commitments are conditional on the completion of the notes offering.