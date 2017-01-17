Smurfit Kappa launches €500m bond sale to refinance bank borrowings

Smurfit Kappa said on Tuesday it plans to sell €500 million of bonds to refinance existing debt from a club of banks and for “general corporate purposes”.

The bonds, which are being sold through a private placement, are expected to carry an interest rate, or coupon of about 2.7 per cent, according to market sources.

Smurfit Kappa said it intends to use the proceeds from the offering to repay €260 million of borrowings under the term loan facilities with lenders and €220 million of its existing securitisation facilities.

“ Any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes,” it said.

In addition, the group has obtained commitments to increase the revolving facility under its senior facilities agreement by up to €220 million and intends toa utilise the additional capacity from time to time for general corporate purposes, including refinancing existing indebtedness.

“I think this is a quite prudent move by Smurfit Kappa to manage the make-up of its balance sheet and get out there to refinance part of the existing loan facilities with bonds ahead of other companies - particularly given some of the geopolitical risks and uncertainty on how they will influence financial markets over the coming months.” said David O’Brien, an analyst with Goodbody Stockbrokers in Dublin.

After spending €380 million on acquisitions in 2015, including deals giving the group anentry to the Brazilian market, Smurfit Kappa’s term loans increased by 50 per cent to €750 million. Its net debt at the end of September amounted to €2.95 billion.