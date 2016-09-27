Smurfit Kappa faces €80m costs headwind, Jefferies says

Smurfit Kappa faces a €80 million headwind from rising costs of recycled cardboard boxes it uses to make new containers, having failed to push through a price increase with its own customers in September, according to US investment bank Jefferies.

Prices for old corrugated containers (OCC), the raw material for boxes maid out of recycled containerboard, have risen by 20 per cent so far this year to €142 a tonne, due to increased demand in Europe and Asia, Jefferies analyst Justin Jordan said in a note to clients.

Smurfit Kappa purchases 4.3 million tonnes of OCC a year in Europe and 5.5 million tonnes globally, leading to a €80 million raw material surge unless the company can raise prices for its end product, he said.

“Packaging industry sources suggest Smurfit Kappa has been unsuccessful in targeted €40 a tonne (8 per cent) recycled containerboard (testliner) increase to offset higher OCC,” he said, adding that this is likely due to a lack of pricing power across the sector and a Dutch paper mill adding to capacity in the industry.

“Whilst European containerboard demand is growing by 2 pe cent to 3 per cent, we fear 4 million tonnes (13 per cent supply) of new European containerboard capacity in 2016-2019, impacting pricing power and returns for all European corrugated box-makers,” he said.

Jefferies downgraded its stance on Smurfit Kappa’s stock to hold from buy. Shares in the company fell over 2 per cent to €19.99 in early trading in Dublin on Tuesday.