Smurfit Kappa announces new European chief executive

Smufit Kappa has appointed a new chief executive of Europe, with Saverio Mayer taking up the role.

Mr Mayer, who is chief operating officer for Smurfit Kappa’s European corrugated and converting operations, succeeds Roberto Villaquiran, who is leaving the company. Mr Mayer has worked with the company for more than 30 years, holding a number of roles including head of pan-European sales and chief executive of various divisions of Smurfit Kappa.

“Saverio has played a key role in the growth and development of our European business and will bring great energy and experience to the role,” said Tony Smurfit, group chief executive. “Roberto leaves Smurfit Kappa to pursue another opportunity outside of the paper-based packaging sector. He has helped the Group build and sustain its leading position in Europe and we thank him for his significant contribution to the Group in his various leadership roles.”