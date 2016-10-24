Smurfit estimates shaved by Davy on currency, recycled cardboard prices

Davy has shaved its earnings estimates for Smurfit Kappa as a result of unfavourable currency movements and higher prices for recycled cardboard used to make new boxes.

Analysts at the stockbroking firm, Barry Dixon and Colin Sheridan, cut their full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation forecasts for paper packaging giant by 1.3 per cent to €1.23 billion. They reduced their 2017 estimate by the same percentage to a similar amount.

“We estimate that Smurfit Kapp generates circa 5 per cent of its ebitda in the UK and close to 12 per cent in Mexico,” the analysts said, noting that sterling and the Mexican peso have weakened against the euro in recent months.

Earnings at the group, led by Tony Smurfit, will also be affected by increasing prices for old corrugated containers (OCC), the raw material for boxes made from recycled containerboard, according to Davy. However, some of a spike in prices seen in August “appears to have been reversed in recent weeks,” they said.

Smurfit Kappa purchases 4.3 million tonnes of OCC a year in Europe and 5.5 million tonnes globally, according to analysts at US investment bank Jefferies.