Revenues jump 19% in 2016 at One51

Plastics manufacturer and waste manager One51 said on Monday that revenues rose by 18.6 per cent in 2016, driven by strong organic growth. The company is now eyeing up acquisitions in the retail packaging and bulk packaging sectors in both north America and Europe.

In the year to December 31st 2016, revenues at One51 rose by 18.6 per cent to € 433.9 million, primarily driven by strong organic growth and a full year contribution from IPL, the group’s north American plastics division. Earnings (EBITDA) rose by 53.1 per cent to € 55.2 million, while pre-tax profits fell by 30 per cent to €23.9 million. Adjusted EPS increased to 11.04 cents (2015: 6.98 cents), a 58.2 per cent increase year on year.

Alan Walsh, One51’s group chief executive, said that the company’s challenge now is to continue to grow its plastics operations, both organically and through acquisition, while continuing to integrate its previous acquisitions.

“We see the potential to make acquisitions in the retail packaging and bulk packaging sectors in both North America and Europe.Trading in 2017 to date has been solid and in line with expectations,” he said.

Plastics accounted for € 331.1 million of revenues in 2016, up from 231.8 million in 2015, due to the full year impact of IPL .

Revenues at ClearCircle, the umbrella brand for the group’s held for sale Irish and UK SES activities, the recently disposed of metals recycling activities in Ireland and the continuing metals south recycling activities in the UK, fell to €102.8 million.

In a note, Goodbody Stockbrokers said it was “a very solid set of results” for One51, with 2016 marking “another key strategic milestone for the group”.