Manufacturing growth slows in March but firms remain upbeat

The rate of growth in Ireland’s manufacturing sector slowed marginally in March, new data showed, to the slowest rate since October.

The Investec Purchasing Managers Index eased to 53.6 as output, new orders and purchasing activity grew at weaker rates. The survey, which serves as an indicator of the health of the manufacturing sector, has now fallen in three successive months.

But there were positives to be taken from the data. Although the rate of growth in production continued to ease from a peak hit in January, it still rose for the eighth month in a row.

New orders also eased, but export business showed a sharp rise, the survey said.

Employment in the sector continued to rise in March, the sixth month in a row, which may have contributed to a moderation in the rate of growth in backlogs of work.

Manufacturers also saw a rise in input costs as foreign exchange rates fluctuated. “Firms were, however, able to defray at least a portion of these cost pressures by hiking output prices at their fastest pace since April 2011,” said Investec’s Philip O’Sullivan. “However, this was not enough to prevent a third consecutive decline in the profitability index.”

There was also hope for the coming months with manufacturers upbeat on their output. More than half of all firms expect to raise their output over the coming 12 months.

“Given the improving global economic backdrop, we think that this optimism is warranted,” Mr O’Sullivan said.